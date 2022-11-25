Advertisement



Ex-Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has re-emphasised his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, the former activist said Tinubu is miles ahead of other contenders for Aso Rock.

Dokubo said, “For the presidential election, I am with Tinubu because I saw what he did in Lagos State and the legacies he left behind.”

Dokubo noted that Tinubu was instrumental in the development of Lagos State and helped turned the fortunes of the former Nigerian capital.

“Lagos has transformed from what it used to be like a big ghetto, a junkyard to a global centre and one of the biggest economies in the whole of Africa. Somebody kick-started it; somebody laid the foundation,” he maintained.

According to him, those claiming otherwise should also know that even in the biggest cities across the world, there are people who are not okay with the government. This, he maintained, is expected in a place like Lagos where the APC flag bearer has succeeded in laying a good foundation.

While he said other contenders like the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) were former governors and in a similar league like Tinubu, Dokubo said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have such a credential.

“Atiku has actually never actually handled executive power. He was a spare tyre. He was a vice president,” Dokubo said.

The Niger Delta activist said though PDP, Labour Party, and the APC’s manifestoes are all great, execution depends on individuals as he maintained that Tinubu is the best choice for the presidential position.

–

Source; https://www.thenicheng.com/tinubu-my-choice-atiku-was-spare-tyre-says-dokubo