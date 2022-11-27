Advertisement



One of the aspirants fighting over the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, says all the feuding groups will work for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, for the general election.

Mr Showunmi, who was a spokesperson for Atiku during the 2019 campaign, spoke on Friday in Abeokuta at a meeting with his supporters.

Mr Showunmi, Jimi Lawal and Ladi Adebutu are the three aspirants battling for the PDP governorship ticket and their dispute have resulted in many court cases, with the Federal High Court set to deliver judgement on 1 December in one of the cases.

Dispelling a rumour that he had conceded the ticket to Mr Adebutu, the candidate recognized by the party, Mr Showunmi insisted that he is still in the governorship race.

But he appealed to all PDP members in the state to put their differences aside and begin mobilization for the presidential candidate, saying “it’s the turn of Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”

The former Atiku aide also spoke on his recent meeting with Mr Adebutu, saying it was part of efforts to find a common ground to resolve the lingering crisis in the state PDP. He described his decision to attend the meeting as “tough and difficult.”

–

Source;https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/567699-2023-ogun-pdp-will-unite-for-atiku-showunmi.html