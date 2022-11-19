Obi Cubana denies going into revenue contract with Soludo

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra billionaire business mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu (popularly known as Obi Cubana) has denied being contracted by the Anambra State Government to collect revenues and fines for road traffic violations on its behalf.

This refutal is in response to some trending media publications alleging that the Oba-born entrepreneur and his conglomerate, the Cubana Group were contracted by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to help the state government collect IGR and fines from traffic rules violators in the state.

However, Obi Cubana, in a statement dated November 18, denied the alleged contract and also described the allegation as false and fabricated by mischief makers.

He also emphasized that he has never expressed interest in any such contract, no has any intention of bidding or accepting any contract to collect revenue or apprehend road traffic violators.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to various audio and written messages circulating on different social media platforms claiming that I, Obinna Iyiegbu ( Obi Cubana) and the Cubana Group of Companies have been contracted by the Anambra State Government to collect revenues for road traffic violations, on its behalf. This story is false and fabricated by mischief makers.

“I emphatically state that neither I, OBINNA IYIEGBU (OBI CUBANA) nor the Cubana Group of Companies or any company I am interested in or related to, has EVER, expressed interest in, bidded for, accepted or has any intention of bidding for or accepting any contract to collect revenue or apprehend road traffic violators from Anambra State Government or any government whatsoever. We have no such interest and NEVER will.”

He further sounded a note of warning to those peddling such information, while also threatening to take legal actions against such people if that continues.

“I urge all those spreading this malicious information to forthwith cease and desist from it as I may be compelled to take legal action against peddlers of this offensive publication,” he added.