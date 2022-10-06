In Anambra, Flood Kills Ex-LGA Chairman’s Relative

Advertisement



The flood presently ravaging parts of Anambra claimed the life of Mr Sunday Mesiobi, 70, in Ogbe-Akpoma, Atani community of Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Mesiobi was the uncle of Mr. Arinzechukwu Awogu, who was the immediate past Chairman of Ogbaru Council Area and a House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Ogbaru Federal Constituency.

Awogu said the dead body of the septuagenarian was found in his room which was submerged by water on Wednesday.

He said the deceased was the only one left in the house after he had evacuated his wife and children.

Awogu said his remains had been deposited at the Atani mortuary.

“It was not clear the exact time the incident happened but family sources said that his lifeless body was found when one of them came to check on him and after calling his name repeatedly without response.

“They sighted his cloth floating on the water inside his room and when the cloth was pulled up it turned out that his body was under the water,” he said.

Awogu expressed pain and sadness for the unfortunate incident while calling on those whose houses had been submerged to stay away from such houses for their own safety.

He thanked the Government of Anambra for the efforts made to mitigate the effect of the disaster and called for a change in response strategy as it had become a critical emergency situation.

“It has gone beyond asking people to converge in a particular location.

“We need more of a community based approach where community leaders, the President General will have more direct contact with victims everywhere including holding camps,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the National Emergency Management Agency confirmed the first flood related death in Anambra in Enugu-Otu Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

The Razor