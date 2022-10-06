Lagos Assembly to Sanwo-Olu: Curb proliferation of substandard private schools

Advertisement



The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to help provide a more conducive environment for teachers in the State.

The House also urged the Governor to ensure prompt payment of pension to retired teachers as a way to celebrate them for their roles in the society.

The lawmakers further tasked the government to ensure that private schools meet up with necessary requirements before they are granted approvals.

The lawmakers made these requests at plenary in to celebrate teachers on the 2022 World Teachers Day.

Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Hon. Sanni Okanlawo (Kosofe1), in a motion, appreciated the efforts of teachers in the State.

He also commended the State government for working to meet the needs of teachers.

He observed that UNESCO set aside the 5th of October, every year for the celebration of teachers. The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers.”

Okanlawon noted that teachers during COVID-19 adopted online teaching in order not to allow learning to suffer.

In his contribution, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2) who supported the motion, said the reward of teachers should be enjoyed while they are still alive.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun from Epe called for special allowance for primary and secondary school teachers to attract quality individuals into the profession.

A lawmaker representing Alimosho, Bisi Yusuff, called on State government to address teacher-student ratio.

While also supporting the motion, Hon. Kehinde Joseph appealed to the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their crisis so that students can return to school.

Other lawmakers who contributed suggested means of making teaching profession attractive .

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, while reacting to the lawmakers contributions, called on the Ministry of Education to regulate the proliferation of substandard private schools to curb the problem of poor educational output.

He stressed that the State government must continue prompt payment of pension to teachers who have retired.

“Those who have retired must be paid, this will motivate other teachers,” he added.