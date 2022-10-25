Gunmen Attacked Our Media Team Not Our Bishop – Nnewi Anglican Diocese

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

Anglican Diocese of Nnewi has cleared the air over the actual people involved in the recent attack launched against some officials of the Diocese by Unknown Gunmen in Nnewi

The Administrative Secretary of the Diocese, Ven. Chukwunonso Arinze gave the explanation in a press release issued to newsmen on Monday.

Ven. Arinze, in the press release, dismissed the reports that the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Chukwuka Obi was among those attacked by the unknown gunmen on Sunday, 23rd October, 2022.

According to him, it was the media crew of the Diocese that was attacked by unknown gunmen, during which the media vehicle was “badly damaged”.

He however noted that there were no casualties or abductions recorded in the attack as was reported by some media platforms and bloggers.

Ven. Arinze, however, admitted that a member of the media team was shot, whom, he said, is very stable, to the glory of God.

“We thank all who showed concern and solicit your prayers for security in our State and Nation,” he added.

Recall that Unknown Gunmen had, on Sunday, attacked a team of Nnewi Diocesan officials driving on an official vehicle of the Diocese with the “Bishop’s Court, Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion)” and the Diocesan logo boldly inscription on it. The attack was said to have happened along the Ibeto Road in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.