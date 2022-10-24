Deacon Okey Ogbodo drags Amechi-Uwani monarch to court over defamation

Advertisement



The immediate past President General of Amechi-Uwani Town Union in Enugu South local government area, Deacon Okey Ogbodo has dragged the community’s Traditional Ruler, HRH Igwe Joseph Ogbodo to the Enugu State High court over an alleged defamation of his character by the monarch.

Joined as defendant in the suit number E/879/2020 before the court of Justice Martha Aroh-Onuoha is the publisher of an online (internet) news medium, Tawinji Post, through which the traditional ruler allegedly used to defame Deacon Ogbodo before millions of its readers.

Deacon Ogbodo claims that the traditional ruler, Igwe Josef Ogbodo, had in an interview he granted to the online media publication in June 2020 used defamatory words on him such as describing him as an errand boy, treacherous, trouble maker, one who fought in the bank as a staff, community funds embezzler and one who is a total failure, disappointment and who has nothing to show in his public life.

Deacon Ogbodo interpreted the monarch’s interview to mean that he has been labeled as a betrayer, stubborn, insubordinate, fraudster, unaccountable and dangerous to be a public leader.

Subsequently, Deacon Ogbodo prayed the court to compel his traditional ruler to pay him a damage cost of fifty million naira (N50, 000,000.00) and a perpetual injunction restraining the monarch and the online news medium from further publication of such defamatory words against him.

Deacon Ogbodo in his written statement of oath said that “In consequence, my reputation was seriously damaged as people who I hitherto trusted and saw in me a reliable, prudent, transparent leader now shun and avoid me, perceive me as a fraudster who helps myself with public funds and who disregards my elders and superiors in the community. People who look up to me for leadership now consider me unfit and most undesirable for positions of trust. Unless the honourable court restrains the defendants, they will further publish or cause to be published the said or similar words defamatory to me.”

When the matter came up for mention, counsel for defendant (HRH Igwe Joseph Ogbodo), Mr. S.C. Ogbe said that he was not served with the court process and so was not ready to respond to any of the allegations. Counsel to Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Mr. V.C Odo however insisted that the monarch was long served, while the presiding Judge, Justice Aroh-Onuoha said that going through the court records, the monarch was served.

“It was pasted, Ejike and the Igwe Ogbodo were served in March and July, respectively, the court file said they have been served,” Justice Aroh-Onuoha said.

After arguments on the service status of the matter, both parties agreed on fresh service and also to make the court process available to the defendants’ counsel so as to make the matter proceed. “We will do the needful to move on,” Odo, Deacon Ogbodo’s counsel pledged.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to November 25 2022 for another mention.