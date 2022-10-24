Again, Court Convicts Aisha Wakil, Two Others for N34m Fraud

Advertisement



The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, October 24, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil, aka “Mama Boko Haram” , Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

The defendants were prosecuted on a-three count charge of conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N34, 593,000 (Thirty Four Million, Five Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand Naira only).

Count two of the charge reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede whilst being Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organization) sometime in June 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar of Ihsan Vendor Services, to deliver to you, house furniture, electronics and food items worth N34,593,000 (Thirty Four Million Five Hundred and Ninety Three Thousand Naira) only under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of the said items to the residence of the CEO/Founder of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) Aisha Alkali Wakil and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

Count three reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyede whilst being Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) sometime in June 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Hajia Bilkisu Mohammed Abubakar of Ihsan Vendor Services, to deliver to you; house furniture, electronics and food item worth N7,184,750.00 (Seven Million One Hundred and Eighty Four Thousand Seven Hundred and FiftyNaira) only under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of the said items to Complete Care and Aid Foundation (Non-Governmental Organisation) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State.”

The defendants had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges, leading to their full trial during which prosecution counsel Mukhtar Ali Ahmed presented six witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibits.

Delivering judgment today, Justice Kumaliya found the defendants guilty on the three counts and convicted them accordingly.

According to the Judge, “on count one for the offence of conspiracy, the court hereby sentenced you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine.

“While on count two and three of the charge, Aisha Alkali Wakil and Tahiru Saidu Daura are to go to prison for seven years each without an option of fine”.

In addition, the court ordered Wakil to pay the sum of “N25, 805,000.00 (Twenty Five Million Eight Hundred and Five Thousand Naira) or to go to prison for seven years”, while. Daura was ordered to pay the sum of “N8, 788,000.00 (Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-eight Thousand Naira) or to go to jail for seven years”.

“Wakil and Daura are to jointly pay the sum of N 7,184,250 for the items supplied to their office or to go to jail for three years each”.