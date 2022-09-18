Police Arrest Vehicle Snatcher Who Macheted Driver to Death in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police in Anambra State have a 25-year-old man for allegedly attacking and killing a commercial driver with machete in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According the him, the incident happened at Okija Junction, along the Onitsha—Owerri Expressway, at about 12:05pm on Sunday.

According to him, the yet-to-be-identified victim, who was a commercial driver was cruising from Lagos to Imo State, and stopped-by at the Okija Junction to discharge a passenger; while the suspect, Mr. Akpa Lebechukwu, a native of Enugu State, surfaced from nowhere, jumped into his vehicle, and started macheting him, in attempt to snatch his vehicle from him.

While noting that the police and other security operatives responded to distress calls about the incident and immediately rushed to the scene, where they arrested the suspect and recovered the machete from him.

He, however said the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, while assuring Ndi Anambra that the Command will never allow some disgruntled elements to make life unbearable for the residents, also ordered immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigations Department for a comprehensive investigation,” Ikenga added.