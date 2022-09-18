Soludo Remembers Ebenebe Woman While Awarding 60.34km Road Projects

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has awarded and flagged-off road construction projects, totalling 60.34 kilometers, as part of the activities to mark his six months in office in a remarkable way.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, the flag-off of the road projects is also in keeping with part of his campaign promises, as well as a demonstration of commitment to duty.

While noting that the Governor has assured timely completion of the roads, he also reiterated his assurance that the projects will be done in a quality way, so that they can stand the test of time.

Aburime said “The event began with the flag-off of rehabilitation of the 26-kilometer Awba-Ofemili-Amansea Road, which will be completed within a record time of sixteen (16) months. Another road flagged off by the Governor was the 26.4-kilometer Amansea-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma road, which will be completed in four (4) months.

“The six hundred-meter-stretch Isuofia/Igboukwu section of the Ekwulobia/Nnobi Road, popularly called ‘Isu/Igbo River’ was not left out; as well as the 7.79-kilometer Akpaka-Basilica Road, Onitsha North Council Area.

“While the Isu/Igbo Road will be completed in four months time, it is projected that the Akpaka Road will be completed by May, next year.

“According to a pact signed between the state and all the contractors, the roads are built to have at least a minimum of twenty years life span.

“Governor Soludo also assured that from Awba-Ofemili, his administration will build a bridge across to Ayamelum. He equally said his government has a commitment with Awka North which he is bound to fulfill.”

Aburime quoted the Governor as saying: “I’m so emotional about this place. We even have the road we are designing that will pass through Isuaniocha to Urum and so on. The reason this Amansea to Awba-Ofemili Road will take such a long time to complete is because the contractor wants the work to be done on dry stone base.

“Today, we are six months in office and as partners, we need your inputs in terms of advice and otherwise. I still remember that Ebenebe woman and other people who refused financial inducement during the election.

“Even though there is dearth of funds, we are committed to building these roads and more.” Governor Soludo reassured

According to Aburime, Soludo spoke on the strategic importance of the Amansea-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma Road, and explained that with the road in place, Orumba North and South can get to Awka within minutes instead of running round.

He also quoted the Governor as saying: “During the campaign, we went round Orumba, namely; Awa, Ajali, Umunze, Nanka, Ezira, and the rest, to ask for votes. We say thank you. The All Progressives Grand Alliance is the heritage of Ndi Igbo that should be cherished and nurtured. Ndi Igbo should unite under this party.

“I’ve come back to your place because this is a promise given and will be fulfilled. Hopefully, I’ll come back through here to Amansea by end of December.

“I make special mention of the late Joe Anatune of Awa. He was one big iroko that we lost who believed in the Anambra project. For two years, he relocated to Isuofia, working on it. Before his demise, the late Joe envisioned the Anambra of our dreams. And so we are determined to keep working for he did not die in vain.

“As for the Isuofia/Igboukwu section of Ekwulobia-Nnobi Road, this is more like an emergency river. It is man-made. I heard people say that for doing the road, I’ve recognized that charity begins at home, no. We are actually doing charity from outside in this case. We came to make disruptive change in Anambra.

“Over the next two months, we will be flagging off many roads. But we just began with the strategic ones. We will do this road in two phases. In addition to whatever we are already doing here, we are exploring phase two which is the longer term intervention of channeling the flood water collected here to Agulu lake. And mind you, most of these roads are federal roads. Our people are suffering, and we can’t continue to wait for the federal. We will continue to fix them, as much as funds allow us.

“Continuing, the Governor decried the rate at which people arbitrarily erect buildings in public places in Onitsha.

“Sadly, Onitsha was left to die, while people started moving to neighbouring states. That’s why we started from clearing and cleaning up the place. We are working on the greater Onitsha water scheme because Onitsha must rise again”

“We promised Ndi Anambra and we’ve started to gradually take back and deliver our state. We are desilting Nwangene to free the blocked drainages and water paths. There is another road, off Awka road to Trans Nkisi, we are coming”, concluded Governor Soludo.”

Speaking at the event, the State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma said the contractors assured to deliver a road project that has the durability of nothing less than twenty years, explaining that fifty percent of the contract sum have been mobilised for the contracts.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi; Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief Protocol officer to the Governor, Hon Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour) and Transition Committee Chairmen, stakeholders and members of the communities visited among others, were present at the event, which witnessed handover of the site certificates to the contractors.