NDE trains 30 Bauchi youth on enviroprenueship development

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has again organized a four days Basic Business Training (BBT) for thirty beneficiaries youth of Enviroprenueship Development Scheme in Bauchi.

The Director General of the NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fipko, said that the training was an initiative of the agency with a view to add more knowledge plus the practical skills aspects to the beneficiaries to make them more knowlegable in their area of specialization.

The DG was ably represented by the State Coordinator Bauchi Office, Lawal Ali Yaya, noted that the basic business training (BBT) is a continues process toward equipping the beneficiaries with the theoretical aspects on how to develop and create ideas as well as managerial aspects respectively

He explained that the beneficiaries will also be teach and guided on how to come up with a good bankable business plant as well as to link them with the financial institutions in accessing the loans.

He, urged the participants to a veil themselves to learn the theoretical aspects so that they can get the necessary ideas on the business plan management.

“The training will add more knowledge to the participants couple with the practical aspects of what they have learn during their feild work engagement so as to make more knolegable in their area of specializations”,.

“We’ve sent them to learn how to convert waste to well by collecting refuse and other waste around and turn them into useful venture’, the DG explained.

Earlier, the head of the department, small scale businesses (SSB) Jibrin Muhammad drawn the attention of the beneficisries to be very creative by grapping the opportunities around them to turn it to more viable that could benefits the society.

He explained that there’s a risk in every business, therefore, urged participants to have confidence in whatever business he/she thinks and build ahead.

Some of the participants interviewed Shamsududdeen Muhammad and Danladi Shuaibu expressed their gratitude to NDE and federal government for the opportunity.

They however, calls on to the teaming youth to embrace and engage into waste to well value chain business to help government towards creating jobs for themselves.