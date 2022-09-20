Center Graduates Over 46 Qur’anic Reciters In  Bauchi

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

An Islamic Center Halkatu Dahira littahfizil Qur’anil Kareem has over the weekend graduated outy six students who have aquire knowledge of recitation and momerization of the complete 60 verses of holy scripture

The Principal of the center,Ustaz Abubakar Musa Kobi said, the center was established in 2011 and had so far graduated a total number of students. Adding that this ground breaking ceremony marked the six year set of graduates in the center.

According to him, the graduands are comprised both male and female aged between 12 to 20 years in the areas of Hada,(Memorization) Tartib and Islamiyya.

He further explain that out of the 46 graduates, 7-hada, 10-Tartib, and Islamiyya got 32 made a total of 46 students.

He enumerate some of the milestones of the center from its inception to date which includes; increase in enrollments of students from 20 up to 500, employment of 20 teachers, sending students to seminars, workshops and participating in Qur’anic competition.

The principal, however, lamented that some challenges the school is facing currently comprises are lack of adequate classes, conviniences, and space as well as delayed in payments of school fees from the parents or guadiance.

He appeale to the parents and members of the society, particularly the well to do individuals in contributing to the developtment of the Islamic education in the State.

Earlire in his welcome address the proprietor of the center, Dr Ibrahim Umar Desina, thanked the parents and appreciate their supports to the center, which what made it what it’s today.

In his speech, the Mohd Rabiu Hassan duals on early learning among children,urged parents to inculcate the culture of enrolling their wards to school for the benefits of the child.

Malam Sani Jibrin, who spoke on behalf of the parents, express his gratitude to Almighty Allah SWT for this great gesture and blessings and extended our gratitude to the teachers for the time, energy, and interests devoted to our children.

He urged parents to support towards promotion the activities of the center towards regular payments of the school fees as scheduled.