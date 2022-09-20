INEC Gets New PRO in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Dr. Ikechukwu Kingsley Agu has assumed duty as the new Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State.

This follows the deployment of his predecessor, Mr Reginald Onyeukwu, to Onitsha South Local Government Area of INEC Office.

Addressing newsmen in a press statement, the new PRO said he is planning to hold a workshop for journalists in the state.

His statement reads: “My name is Ikechukwu Kingsley Agu. Currently, I am the Public Affairs & Protocol Officer, INEC Anambra State, since few months ago after the deployment of Mr Reginald Onyeukwu to Onitsha South INEC LG Office.

“I sincerely apologize for not taking your consents before inviting/ adding you to this platform. Please treat this platform as the ONLY official source of information from the Office of the PRO INEC, Anambra State.

“Also, bear in mind that we are credible information managers for the INEC Nigeria at the State level. Our Welfare issues and Coverage of INEC related Matters are subjects of utmost concern.

“Please kindly note that political discourse or affiliation will be highly sensitive and avoidable. I welcome you all.

“We are collating two names of each media representatives for possible workshop soon. Send only two of your representatives in Anambra who will come for accreditation on Thursday.

I am directed to inform you that the accreditation of media organisations and their representatives shall hold as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

Time: 1:00PM

Venue: Collation Hall, INEC State Office, Awka.

“The list of the two (2) prospective representatives shall be displayed on this platform for reference.

“Please, kindly note that you will be requested to produce evidence of employment/affiliation with Media Organizations. Thanks for your cooperation.”