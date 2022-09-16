Chidoka Appointed Member, Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF) has appointed the former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka as a member of the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) Faculty.

Chidoka, a renowned public intellectual, “is expected to develop training content, facilitate physical and or live sessions with Fellows, review Fellows class work/reflections/assignments etc,” the Foundation’s letter reads.

In the appointment letter to Chief Chidoka, dated 25th August 2022, the Foundation noted his track record and experience, and “expressed optimism that his time with us, would prove rewarding to the Fellows.”

The twenty-five (25) Fellows for 2022 are the first batch in the EPLF program. The Fellows come from varied backgrounds ranging from the Judiciary, National Assembly, Civil Society, Communication, International Agencies, Politics, Education, Entrepreneurship and Civil Service.

The program is a one-year multi-site fellowship aimed at catalyzing the emergence of credible political leaders with an immediate focus on 2023 and then beyond. Over the course of a year, selected Fellows will intern, volunteer, meet and be mentored by past and current Political Leaders across Africa and all levels of government.

Osita Chidoka is widely acclaimed for his innovativeness, ingenuity and organizational skills in public office. Joining the EPLF he is expected to bring to bear his analytical expertise and wealth of experience in various leadership roles, political strategy development, coordination, implementation and monitoring.

Chidoka is an award-winning Public servant, Politician, serial entrepreneur, and a policy and history analyst. He was variously educated in Business Management, Maritime and Ports Management, Transportation Policy and Law at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus. George Mason University, Virginia USA, National University of Singapore and Baze University Abuja. He also holds a certificate in Global Strategy and Political Economy from Oxford University, UK.

In 2007, he was appointed the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps. Before the appointment, he was working for Exxon Mobil and had served Three Ministers as Personal and Special Assistants.

In 2014, he was appointed Minister of Aviation.

Chidoka is the founder of Unlock Naija, a not-for-profit organization that centres on mobilising Nigerians to hold government at local levels accountable.

The Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) is an initiative of The Bridge Leadership Foundation, a none governmental organisation founded by Gov. Liyel Imoke, former Governor of Cross Rivers State.

A non-partisan program, EPLF nurtures and prepares young Nigerians for political leadership at the local, regional, and national levels to improve the quality of Nigeria’s leadership pool and the impact of its developmental interventions.

The program aims at tackling the deep-rooted leadership problems we have faced as a country by exposing Fellows to the critical knowledge required for them to play in Nigeria’s political arena and thrive while in it.