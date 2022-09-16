Azubogu, Agbili, Akpudo, Okafor, Others for AMEA 2022 Awards

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The organizers of the Anambra Media/Movie Excellence Awards have unveiled the full list of awardees for its 2022 edition of the award.

The National President of the Association of Digital Media Core Advocates (ADMCA), Comrade Harris Chuma-Odili made this known to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

According to him, the annual award which is being organized by ADMCA, recognizes and rewards media professionals, and is currently in its 4th edition now, having started in 2019, with a plethora of winners and success stories. He further noted that the 2022 edition of the event will hold at Mable Arch Hotel, Awka, on September 25, at 5PM.

Comrade Chuma-Odili, a renowned filmmaker, strategic communications expert and culture exponent, said awardees for this year’s edition were drawn from both media and movie industries, as well as some special recognition awards.

The awardees and their awards, he said, include: Chief Barr. N. Akpudo, Special Recognition Award; Benneth Nwankwo, Outstanding Movie Maker 2022; Ikeanyionwu Love Nma, Outstanding Social Media Influencer; Ada Enugwu-Agidi, Outstanding Social Media Influencer; Upcoming Actor of the Year 2022, Emeka McPherson Ernest Maduka; Hon. Chris Azubogu, Best Media Friendly Lawmaker 2022; ABS FM Radio Awka, Best Radio Station 2022; TEET Dept. AIRS, Best Online Media Team 2022; Comr. Onwuzulike John Udemezue, Best Journalist 2022; Obi Dike, Special Recognition Award; Soludo TV, Special Recognition Award.

Others include: Ohamadike TV, Best Online News Agency 2022; Jenny Dion Nwanegbo, Special Recognition Award; Engr. Dr. Agbili Martin Agbili, Special Recognition Award; Amb. Clemson Cornell Nnonyelu, Special Recognition Award; Oby Okafor, Special Recognition Award; Amaka Obi, Special Recognition Award; Arc. Uganeme Emeka, Special Recognition Award; Maduafor Chidiebere, Special Recognition Award; Innocent Nduanya, Special Recognition Award; Special Recognition Award; Izunna Okafor, Outstanding Indigenous Language Media Content Producer.