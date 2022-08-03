I Didn’t Want to go back to Nigeria After Studying Abroad, But… — Arbishop Ibezim

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Awka, His Grace, Most Rev’d. Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim has shared the story of his journey so far in life and his experiences as an Anglican cleric and prelate.

Archbishop Ibezim disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital in a press conference to herald his 60th birthday celebration.

According to Ibezim, who was born on 5th August 1962, after graduating from the University of Nigeria (Enugu Cam­pus) in 1986 with B.Sc (second-class upper division) in Marketing; he obtained a Diploma in Theology in 1993; obtained both a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) and a Master’s Degree in Education Guidance and Counseling in 1998 from University of Lagos before emptying his bank account to travel abroad where he obtained another Master’s Degree in Divin­ity (M.Div) from the Trinity International University, USA; bagged Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Biblical Studies from the University of Liverpool; and bagged Doctor of Ministry (D.Min) from the same school.

Archbishop Ibezim who planted a church, St. Faith Anglican Church in Riverdale Atlanta, USA, said he didn’t want to come back to Nigeria after studying abroad, but, however, revealed that the death and burial ceremony of his father, Mr. Gilbert Ibezim, forced him and his family to return home.

He said before traveling abroad, he was ordained a priest in 1994 by Archbishop J. A. Adetiloye, former Primate of all Nigeria; and served as a Chaplain to the Primate, before he was posted to be the Vicar of St. Michael’s Anglican Church Coker, Lagos from January 1995 to December 1999; shortly after which he was preferred Canon at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Lagos that same year.

While noting that when he was still abroad, he was preferred a Archdeacon in Nigeria by Archbishop Ephraim Ademowo of the Lagos Province on the Feast of Maundy Thursday, April 13, 2005; Archbishop Ibezim said upon his return to Nigeria, Rt. Revd. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, ab­solved and made him the Administra­tive Assistant to the Bishop in 2008, and later made him the Rector of the Institute of Theology and Missions, Diocese of Enugu in May 2008.

He said he was later appointed the Archdeacon of the Mission­ary Archdeaconry in Enugu Diocese; shortly after which he was elected and enthroned as the Bishop of Awka Diocese in 2010 under the Primacy of Most Revd. Nicho­las Okoh; and nine years after which he emerged the Archbishop, Province in 2019.

Archbishop Ibezim further highlighted some of his achievements in different sectors and the projects so far executed or flagged off in the diocese under his watch, to include the Millennium Micro Finance Bank; the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences; New Archbishop’s Palace; 700-sitter Chapel beside Archbishop’s Palace; Renaissance Modern Polytechnic, Mbaukwu; Queen’s Convent; Reconstruction and Modifying of the Old Bishop’s Court to Diocesan Archive Centre; Utra-modern Resource Centre; construction of an utra-modern Faculty of Law Building in Paul University; expanding the Mary Sumner Vocational Centre; transformation of the St. Faith Cathedral, among others.

He said, “During my enthronement, when I had few minutes to talk, I marshalled out some key areas we would focus more on, and these include the area of discipleship, the educational sector, health, women ministry, youth ministry and others. And I am so glad that within this twelve years of our Episcopacy and three years of our Arch-Episcopacy, we have been able to touch each of those areas, to the glory of God.”

While noting that some of those projects have been commissioned while others will be commissioned this week by Primate Henry Ndukuba; Archbishop Ibezim heartily appreciated his parents, Late Mr. Gilbert Ibezim and Late Mrs. Chizoba Ibezim; his wife, Mrs. Martha Chioma Ibezim whom he wedded 28 years ago, his five children, his family members, group and individuals who have so far contributed in one way or the other to the success of his life, clericity and prelacy; even as he also glorified God for His grace and faithfulness in the journey so far.