Attack on SSG: TOAN Distance Self 

…Lauds Soludo, Others

The attention of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria Anambra State Chapter (TOAN) has been drawn to a malicious publication by a faceless group and individuals under the name Keke Drivers Association in Anambra State which accused the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwudebelu, of being behind illegal Keke revenue collection in Anambra State.

The group which also accused SSG of sabotaging the effort of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to end touting in the State said they have nothing against the latest N15, 000.00 levy every week being asked on Keke drivers in the State

They however rejected any form of intimidation by those they called cultists and touts who would want to collect different tolls for TOAN order than the one asked by the State Government.

But the state Chairman Comrade Sylvester Obiora flagged with Chief Media Officer of TOAN, Dede Uzor A, Uzor, dismissed the group, describing them as a bunch of touts who want recognition.

He said TOAN categorically expressed dismay at the audacity with which they accused a high ranking official of the State Government in the person of Prof Chukwudebelu of sabotaging a government he is a key member.

Comrade Obiora said ” Our attention has been drawn to a publication by some elements in the name of Keke Association and wish to distance ourself from such malicious and unfounded publication”.

He said such publication was not and cannot come from TOAN warning those who have been parading themselves as Keke Association in Anambra State to desist from such obnoxious and illegal action.

He said they would not hesitate to descend heavily using the law enforcement agents on any person or persons who want to create clicks with a view to extorting innocent Keke riders, saying that there is nothing like Keke “Association in Anambra State” such name doesn’t have statutory CAC legal immunity.

The group however lauded Governor Soludo for his focussed leadership and determination to bring sanity to the transport industry in Anambra State.

They also commended the SSG and the Commissioner for Transport for their efforts to help the Governor execute his manifested during the electioneering.

TOAN promised to continue to support the Governor in his determination to transform the landscape of the State.