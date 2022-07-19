Tears As Anambra Lawmakers Hold Valedictory Session for Beheaded Member

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a highly emotional gathering at the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex in Awka, as the lawmakers held a valedictory session in honour of one their colleagues, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, who was kidnapped and beheaded by gunmen.

Recall that Hon. Okoye (a.k.a. Okey Di Okay), who was representing the Aguata II Constituency in the House, was abducted sometime in May, alongside his aide, both of whom were murdered few days after their abduction.

Speaking during the special valedictory session, held on Tuesday, the Chairman, House Committee on Security and member, representing Ekwusigo Constituency in the House, Apostle Onyebuchi Ofor literally laid curses on the killers of the lawmaker.

Hon. Ofor prayed that those behind the abduction and murder will never find peace and cry of a baby in their present and incoming generation; even as he also called on the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and security agencies in the state, to ensure that those behind the barbaric act are exposed and brought to justice.

In his own remarks, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor, PhD, announced that a service of song will be held for the lawmaker on Thursday, July 21, 2022, while his body will be laid to rest on Friday, 22nd, 2022 in his country home, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

He further assured the deceased’s family of the House’s unwavering support, both before, during and after the burial.

In their separate remarks during the valedictory, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Paschal Agbodike, Hon. Laurence Ezeudu, Hon. Emeka Aforka, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor, Hon. Obinna Emenaka, Hon. Patrick Udoba, Hon. Timothy Ifediorama, Hon. Pete Ibida and Hon. Catar Umeh, described the lawmaker as a gentle and peace-loving man.

In his vote of thanks, the elder brother to the late Lawmaker, Hon. David Okoye, appealed to governor Soludo and the State Lawmakers to ensure Justice for his brother.

He noted that since the incident happened no pleasant action has been taken on the matter.

The valedictory session was graced by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim; the State Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyaechebelu; the Special Adviser on Youth Development Programme to Governor Soludo, Dr Nelson Omenugha; the Special Adviser to the Governor on National/State Assembly Matters, Hon. Anayo Nnebe, among others.