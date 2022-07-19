Uzodimma approves appointment of Ucheoma as new Head of Service

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of Barr. Raymond Obioma Ucheoma as the new Head of Service of Imo State.

A statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Chief Iwu also said Barr. Ucheoma takes over from Dr. Camelius Chibuzor Iwuagwu.

“His Excellency appreciates the contributions of the former Head of Service, Dr Iwuagwu to the State Civil Service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

“The Governor has equally charged the new Head of Service, Barr. Ucheoma to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment by enthroning a result-driven and re-energised Civil Service to meet the challenges of the digital age,” Chief Iwu wrote.