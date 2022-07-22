Bauchi Police Confirm Kidnap Of 25 Years Old Pregnant Woman, Injures Father

Advertisement

By Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that Gunmen kidnapped a 25 years old pregnant woman, called Rahila Da’u and injured her father before they abducted her in Gizaki Village of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Command Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili confirmed the kidnap which he said was reported to the Bogoro Police Division while the DPO was directed by the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda to do everything possible to rescue the victim.



The PPRO added that the Police Personnel led by the DPO have visited the scene where they recovered some 5 empty shells of bullets fired by the kidnappers whose number he said could not yet be ascertained.

He however assured that Police personnel are on top of the situation in ensuring that the victim was rescued unhurt as the Police has since launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to rescue Rahila Dau and apprehend the kidnappers

A security source in the area said the gunmen whose number cannot be ascertained yet, stormed her home in Gibob a settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State bordering Plateau state.and kidnapped Rahila, taken her away to an undisclosed locat

The source said “The gunmen were said to be wielding AK-47 raffles, machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the settlement shooting sporadically within the family compound of Alhaji Da’u Bello aged about 70 years a Fulani by tribe, and abducted his daughter Rahila Da’u aged about 25 years”.

He revealed that the kidnappers inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the victims and a fracture on the left leg of Alhaji Bello before they took away his daughter.

Alh Bello Dau was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later referred to Orthopedic hospital in Kano for specialist attention considering the level of the fracture which was a serious one and must be attended to by Specialists.

As of the time of filing this report, the abductors have been able to establish contact with members of the family and opened line of negotiation by making demand for ransom leaving the family in total confusion considering her state of pregnancy while the father is critically ill at the hospital.

It was however learnt that the village is far away into the Bush as it lays at the border of Plateau state while accessing it is very difficult due to the terrain couple with the fact that it is now raining season.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Hon Iliya Habila called on traditional rulers and community leaders in the area to be more watchful and strengthen their local security networks to curtail influx of strangers into their domains to avoid future occurrences of kidnapping and other crimes .

The Chairman said that, “We have had three kidnapping incidences which have direct or indirect link with border communities, hence there’ is need for our people to to be more watchful, the chairman warns” .

He said that, “recent happenings show that we must tighten our local security network in our communities, be more vigilant whether in the farms, churches and mosques, markets, social gatherings and other gatherings” .

Iliya Habila added that, “You recall that we have witnessed attacks on some families, especially the recent one on the borders of our Local government around Gizaki area” .