Bauchi-Gombe highway is cut off for 3rd time, in one month, commuters stranded

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The ever busy Federal Highway along Bauchi -Gombe traffic has cut off again fir the third time in one month leaving hundreds of motorist plying the road stranded.

The culvert in Bara has failed again, for the third time in one month, which clearly shows that it has defied all efforts to reclaim it as it was overran by heavy downpour while under rehabilitation but it was cut off A gain Friday evening.

Information from the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Headed by the Sector Commander Yusuf Abdullahi contained that the construction company, ENERCO has since a week stopped work after the palliative work done on one lane of the Bara -Gombe with the excuse of waiting for supply of cement.

FRSC stated that the culverts have given way to the gravels and literates due to continual rainfall in recent days declaring that the location is not motorable therefore motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

According to the FRSC, the alternative routes from Adamawa – Abuja is Yola- Gombe – Dukku – Darazo – Bauchi – Jos – Abuja while Abuja – Yola is Abuja – Jos – Bauchi – Darazo – Dukku – Gombe – Yola.

Motorists are further advised to adhere strictly to road traffic rules and regulations and exercise caution been a new route as well as ensure vehicles are in good working conditions particularly the electrical components considering that it is raining season.

They are also advised to ensure that there are good tyres and breaking system are at optimal working condition and make enquiry where there are junctions not well in scripted by road signs.

Meanwhile, FRSC, NPF and Vigilante personnel are on duty 24/7 to ensure hitch free trips for the motorists along alternative routes as the operations is on going without much challenges .