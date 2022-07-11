2023: Take It Easy – Kwankwaso Warns Tinubu

Advertisement

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has advised his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to look after himself.

There have been concerns about Tinubu’s health ever since he declared his intention to run for presidency.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Sunday, Kwankwaso warned Tinubu to pay attention to his health.

According to Kwankwaso, the rigours of campaigning require a lot of effort.

“If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend,” he said.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria,” he added.