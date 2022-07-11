Heavy Gunshots As Gunmen Attack Osun LP Guber Candidate’s House

Advertisement

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked the private residence of the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Lasun Yusuf in Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun State.

The unidentified gunmen, it was reported, shot at the building located in the Oke-Ima area of the town.

Sources revealed that the attackers came around 2 am and shot sporadically before the security agents attached to the building were able to repel the attack with no one injured.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Osun governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan has revealed that Lasun Yusuf was no threat to the governor’s second term ambition.

He was reacting to the allegation made by Yusuff on a radio programme in Osogbo on Monday that the attackers were on an errand by the state governor who wanted him eliminated.

Omipidan stated that since there are security attached to the former lawmaker, they should have been able to repel the attack.

The Osun governor’s spokesperson also held that the conclusion of the investigation into the attack by the former Deputy Speaker was regrettable.

Meanwhile, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi reacting to the shooting stated that he has asked the Osun State Police Command to investigate the matter urgently.

He revealed that the Divisional Police Officer of Ilobu has visited the scene and the Police headquarters expect the command to react to the attack too.