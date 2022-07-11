Obi Can’t Be President, He Made the Worst Mistake — Another Prophet Reveals

Advertisement

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi has picked Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Baba-Ahmed was announced as Peter Obi’s running mate in an occasion that recently held at the party’s secretariat.

Following the development, Nigerians have been speaking about the choice of Obi and his chances in the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the Presiding pastor of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru has maintained that no matter the choice of Obi, he cannot become the next president.

Speaking through his Facebook page on Saturday, Prophet Godwin Ikuru said Obi has already made a huge mistake that will deprive him of becoming the next president of Nigeria. According to the man of God, Obi should not have left People Democratic Party as his current party lacks the structure that would help him to win.

He also said Obi should have stayed in PDP which would have made it easier for Atiku to pick him as his running mate.