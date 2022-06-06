Breaking News: Osinbajo In Serious Car Accident

Advertisement
Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria was engaged in a “serious” car accident.
According to sketchy reports, vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s car somersaulted on Abuja Airport Road in the late morning of June 6th 2022 on his way to the All Progressive Congress [APC] presidential primary at the Eagle Square in Abuja Federal Capital Territory [FCT]
Reports indicate that Prof Osinbajo’s security aides and rescuers are presently trying to pull “him” from the vehicle.
This accident comes barely twenty hours after an attack at the Roman Catholic church in Owo, a community in Ondo State – where over 40 people were killed by the attackers believed to be Fulani herdsmen.