Police arrests five cyber crime Yahoo Yahoo

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five cyber crime Yahoo’s Yahoo

Suspects under going training in Bauchi.

A statement signed SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil Police Public Relations Officer of the Command stated that it is the successful operation that led to the arrest of suspected Cybercrime, (YAHOO-YAHOO)

Undergoing training in Bauchi Metropolis.

Wakil said “The Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Bauchi Command acted on a verified intelligence on 20th May 2022, burst into an apartment located at Kirfi Road, GRA, Bauchi, where a training centre was established for the training of youths who want to venture into internet crime *(yahoo-yahoo)* by one *Emmanuel Saleh alias Wizblaq* 22 yrs old ‘m’ of Rafin-Zurfi, Bauchi. “

Police Spokeman said “Findings reveal that the principal suspect Emmanuel Saleh and members of the syndicate targeted foreign women under a proxy server, hacked by spoofing the victim’s email account/website which makes it possible to carry out variations in the legitimate email of the victims to fool the victim and gain access to the accounts, calendar and data”

Wakil said During the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

He gave the name of the Suspects arrested in the exotic apartment *Emmanuel Saleh* alias Wizblaq (the ringleader), *Matthias Akronyi* alias *Mad Kid,* 20 yrs ‘m’ of Block 24, 82 Division’s Army Barracks, Enugu, Patience Nuhu 21yrs (female) of Rafin-Zurfi, Bauchi.*Bulus Haruna* 18 yrs old ‘m’ of Rafin-Zurfi, Bauchi. and Kingsley Simon* 19 yrs old ‘m’ of Rafin-Zurfi, Bauchi. “

Wakil said “Proceed of crime Items recovered from the residential apartment turned training centre as Exhibits includeFour laptops, One television set. Four sound systems, Brand new power generator, Seven plastic chairs, One office chair ,Musical keyboard and fridge.”

The statement said “The Commissioner of Police directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

He advised the citizens of Bauchi State to take note of the precautions to mitigate against cybercrime that include, Be careful of the information shared online(e.g pet names, Date of Birth etc). Don’t click on anything in an unsolicited email/SMS asking to update or verify your account information, Carefully examine the email address, URL, and spelling used in any correspondence, Set up two factors (or multi-factor) authentication on any account that allows it and Be careful what you download. Never open an email attachment from someone you don’t know and to Verify payment and purchase requests in person, if possible; or by calling the person to make sure it is legitimate “