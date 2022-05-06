Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Journalists were, on Friday, ordered out of the venue of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s consultative meeting with the delegates and stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State.

The event, which held at the Finotel Hotel in Awka, Anambra State capital was well attended by APC faithfuls in the state, as well as journalists, who were already seated, waiting for the VP who arrived the venue at exactly 10:58am, after paying a courtesy visit to Governor Chukwuma Soludo who received him at the Anambra International Airport, Umueri.

Howebeit immediately the VP walked into the scene of the event in Awka, a party official, Hon. Benchuks Nwosu picked a microphone and ordered all the journalists in the hall to take pictures and walk out, as the event was only for the party members.

“All journalists in this hall should take pictures and walk out. Please, move forward, take pictures and leave. We want to discuss party affairs. You can wait outside for the Vice President. We want only the party delegates and stakeholders in the hall. He can address you when we are through,” he stated.

It was observed that, Prof. Osinbajo, at end of the closed door meeting with the party members, entered his vehicle and zoomed off to Enugu with his entourage, while the State Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike engaged in another meeting rather than brief the media on the outcome of the meeting.

However, some unconfirmed reports claimed that the Vice President during the interaction with his party stalwarts in Anambra State, disclosed that he has learnt the National policy and President job for 7 years, and knew first hand how to hit the ground running once elected.

According to the party source in the meeting, Osinbajo assured that his administration if votes, would reposition Nigeria, as well as prioritize recruitment of more defense officers, training and more funding of indigenous security equipment production companies to improve the security.