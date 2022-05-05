Advertisement

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide says that releasing the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention will restore peace and security in the zone.

This is contained in a communiqué issued by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation at the end of the one-day meeting of Imeobi (highest decision-making organ) on Thursday in Enugu.

The communique was signed by its President-General, Prof. George Obiozor.

The group said it was convinced that the release of Kanu and other Igbo youths being detained for different alleged offences remained the first crucial step towards restoring peace and security in the zone.

It stated that Kanu’s case could be resolved through dialogue.

It condemned the worsening security situation in the zone, poiting out that all hands must be on desk to halt it.

The group also examined the ongoing electoral processes in the country, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It therefore called for greater efforts in sensitising Igbo people on the importance of the voter registration.

It underscored the need for people of voting age to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards where they reside.

The communiqué further stated that the meeting empowered Obiozor to constitute a Political Action Committee, which would help in achieving the desired result on issues raised at the Imeobi.

According to the communiqué, only Obiozor and the Secretary-General of the group, Mr Okey Emuchay, are authorised to issue official statements on behalf of the organisation.

“We laud the efforts of the current leadership in steering the ship of Ohaneze and urge all the Igbo nation to give it the support it deserves,” the communique added.