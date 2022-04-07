Advertisement

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara flagged off the distribution of 260 vehicles to traditional rulers in the state on Wednesday in Gusau.

The flag-off was performed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll.

The cars included brand new Cadillac 2019 Model for 17 Emirs, 13 Senior District Heads and 230 District Heads.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Matawalle said the gesture was in recognition of the role of traditional institutions in maintaining peace in the state.

“As we are all aware, the role of traditional rulers in fostering national unity, safeguarding our values, and serving as moral compass for our society cannot be over emphasised.

“As premier leaders in our communities, traditional rulers play key roles in resolving conflicts and in assisting government to provide fatherly advice to their subjects in the interest of promoting peace and harmony.

“As our leaders, we would stay steadfastly committed to providing for your welfare, safety and any essential support that will allow you to carry out your duties without incident and with bigger successes,’’ Matawalle said.

The governor said the gesture was made also in recognition of the status of traditional institutions as custodians of religion and culture as well as vehicle of cohesion and peace.

He expressed willingness to strengthen the traditional institutions and appreciate their efforts in tackling challenges arising from conflicts to build a more peaceful and prosperous state.

Matawalle explained that his administration had never taken critical decisions regarding issues of public concern without due consultation with the royal fathers.

“We rely on you for feedback regarding the impact of our policies as they affect the general public.

“We always sit together with you to evaluate our policies, debate new options and strategise towards achieving the common objective of building a new Zamfara.

“This, we shall continue all the time, by the grace of God,’’ he said.

According to him, government will continue to work with the traditional institution to create a friendly environment for those wishing to contribute their fair share to the progress of Zamfara.

Matawalle said government was also rehabilitating and reconstructing some of the palaces of the emirs, noting that some of the projects would soon be completed.

The governor appreciated the Sultan for attending the flag-off and the inauguration of the secretariat of State Council of Ulama (religious leaders).

Earlier, the Sultan applauded the governor for the gesture and urged the traditional rulers to ensure they maintained their role as fathers by offering articulate and sincere advice to political leaders.

The Sultan expressed gratitude to Gov. Matawalle for his concern about the welfare of the two important institutions which remained the thread that held society together.

The Sultan called on the beneficiaries of the gesture to continue to support the administration of Gov. Matawalle by offering their best efforts in ending the challenges facing the people.

Sultan Abubakar admonished the Zamfara traditional rulers to ensure peace and peaceful coexistence among their subjects.

He also commended the state government for establishing a Council of Ulama that brought together all Imams and clergymen under one umbrella to enhance unity among Muslims in the state.

The Emir of Anka and Chairman of Zamfara Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the governor for the gesture.

Ahmed assured government of the traditional council’s continued effort to ensure peace and unity in their communities.