The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday in Abuja has approved N35 billion for various projects in the aviation sector.

The projects include increased cost of construction of terminal buildings at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu State and the airport at Asaba.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, made this known after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said N5.6 billion of the money was approved for the maintenance of the nation’s new international building terminals in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“There were five memoranda from civil aviation, which were all approved, starting from the one for contract for the maintenance of Nigeria’s new international terminal buildings in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“This is in line with government’s policy to ensure that public buildings are well maintained so that they will remain as they are.

“In this case, contract was approved for the two terminal buildings at a total coat of N5,653,341,729.07, including 7.5 per cent VAT, for a period of three years,’’ he said.

Sirika added that the Council also approved N14.2 billion as increase in the cost of the construction of terminal buildings at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu State and at the Asaba Airport.

“The second memo is the approval for increase in the cost of construction of new terminal building at perishable cargo airports in Enugu and Asaba.

“That of Asaba is not a Federal Government airport, but we are putting in a cargo terminal building there.

“This is funded through the federal budget. Recall that the remaining four terminal buildings in Kano, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja are funded through Chinese loans.

“The Enugu airport is funded through our appropriation including the cargo terminal therein and also the cargo terminal at Asaba.

“The increased cost for these procurements is N14,242,808,433.17 with 12 months additional completion period,’’ Sirika said.

He said the Ministry also got approval of N 469.4 million for the procurement of an X-ray machine and maintenance support services.

“The other one is approval for the award of contract for the procurement of L3 X-ray machine parts and maintenance support services.

This procurement is in the sum of N469,679,484 with 7.5 per cent VAT to be supplied in a period of 12 months,’’ he added.

Sirika also announced that the cabinet approved increased cost for the procurement, configuration, and delivery and commissioning of transportable radars.

According to him, this is co-mounted with another radar and tower control centre for enhancement of the Northeast surveillance safety of air navigation operations and for the airport at Maiduguri to run for 24 hours daily.