The frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], and the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed was screened today by the David Mark led PDP screening committee at the Legacy House in Abuja.

The northern consensus candidate, Senator Bala Mohammed spoke shortly after the screening. He expressed excitement over the smooth and hitch free process. He reassured that his confidence in the entire process of selecting the presidential candidate of the PDP remains solid.

He pledged to support the candidature of whoever emerges as the presidential candidate. “I am a true democrat. I believe in the unity and progress of Nigeria”. By working together PDP will win and make Nigeria great again, he added.

He re-echoed his message of fixing the wounds of Nigeria as the first and important task. The pains of unemployment and hopelessness, lack of business opportunities for investors, youth restiveness, wanton killings, tribal divisiveness and disunity, Bala Mohammed indicated, remain issues nudging him towards contesting for the seat of presidency.

“I am eminently qualified, competent and vigorous to salvage my fatherland if given the opportunity. Providing Nigerian youths with business opportunities and addressing the hardship caused by poor leadership will remain my top priority”.

Meanwhile, the Bala Mohammed campaign organization has turned its focus towards the PDP primaries. The campaign team will begin a trip across the six geopolitical zones and the thirty six states to reach delegates and to canvas for support through its Nigeria First agenda.

Senator Bala Mohammed arrived at Legacy House at 3pm in the company of his campaign team led by Prof. Udenta O. Udenta.

Udenta disclosed the Bala Mohammed campaign organisation begun refocusing its attention to the next task, winning the primaries. “The team will soon be taking off to visit each of the 36 states. We are ready”