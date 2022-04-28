Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In its effort to ensure a hitch free and successful Sallah celebrations in the State, the Bauchi Command deployed 957 of it’s personnel across the state.

This was contained in a press release signed by Garkuwa Y Adamu (SC) Public Relations Officer of the Command and made available to news men Thursday in Bauchi.

According to the released indicated that the personnel were drawn from the various departments and Units of the Command such as special female squad unit, counter terrorist, Agro rangers, Intelligence and surveillance, operations, disaster management, medical units among others.

The State Commandant Nuraddeen Abdullahi while addressing the personnel in the State Command Headquarters, charged the officers to exhibit high level of discipline, professionalism and civility while discharging their duties of ensuring the protection of lives and properties as well as Critical National Assets of Federal, State and Local Government during this period.

Nuraddeen, added that surveillance and patrolling of flash points and black spots would be intensified to nip in the bud any criminal activity.

He urged the good citizens of the state to go about their normal activities and to report any suspicious persons and movements they notice to NSCDC Office or any security outfit nearest to them.

The Command, however, called on all Muslim faithfuls to inculcate the lessons learned during the fasting period into their daily lives and use the period to pray for peace in the State and the Nation at large.