From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Former Ebonyi State Secretary to the State Government, Dr Hyginus Nwokwu, and Senatorial aspirant of Ebonyi Central Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) platform has said his intention to join the race is for effective representation of his people.

Dr Nwokwu made this known on successfully undergoing screening by the PDP National Screening Committee, Wednesday in Abakaliki.

He emphasized on the need for knowledge as well as the ability to communicate the art of legislation, and to address the material challenges of the people.

Nwokwu said “I am bringing effective representation of my people to make sure that we make laws that address our material challenges”.

Furthermore he said “Freedom of speech that does not address the material needs of man is hollow, people want freedom to eat, freedom to live in decent houses”

Dr Nwokwu affirms “I will take up socio economic right and not only political right. Economic right should be made justifiable”.

“There should be corresponding jobs to address the material challenges of our youths who have gone to school and graduates.”

“The time is now, I’m here to give effective accountability” he added.