…Insists South East has become stronger

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has described as very successful the All Progressives Congress (APC) national Convention which held at Abuja on March 26, 2022, indicating that the South East zone of the Party has also become stronger as envisaged.

Speaking to newsmen on arrival from Abuja at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri in Saturday, the Governor noted that “the Southeast was lucky to have a Zonal Vice Chairman who will henceforth oversee the activities of the party in the Zone.”

He also described he Convention as “awesome where the APC came out stronger, having elected virtually all the officers through Concensus.”

Governor Uzodimma hinted that the APC at the National level is looking up to the South East to work harder to ensure the Party becomes “stronger and stronger.”

He affirmed that the Party is already excited that the Imo APC is growing everyday, both in population and spread, a situation he said not only challenges Imo State Party faithful to do more but also members of the Party nationwide.

On the recurring security situation in Imo State, particularly the incidents that took place while he was away, the Governor said he has “absolute confidence in the ability of the security agencies in the State to rise to the occasion, whether the escalation is from the opposition or from the criminal elements.”