Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

In keeping of his promise to Ndị Anambra, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, today, stormed the commercial city of Onitsha to inspect the ongoing waste evacuation and drainage desilting exercise which his administration started today in the city, and which will last till Monday, April 4.

Governor Soludo, who arrived with his entourage, started monitoring the clean-up exercise from Upper Iweka, through Iweka road to Ochanja Round About, after which he also visited Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area, where his administration has also marked over two hundred houses for demolition, to clear them from blocking the road, drainage and waterways, in order to enhance free flow of flood into River Niger.

Addressing the residents of the areas, Governor Soludo reiterated the vision and the preparedness of his administration to give Anambra state a befitting outlook; even as he advised the citizens to also play their own parts towards making that a reality, especially by being law-abiding, as well as avoiding indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and other such attitudes that may hamper the government’s efforts.

The Governor further advised Ndị Anambra to end and refrain from observing the Monday sit at home, which, according to him, has negatively affected the state and the citizens in different ways. He also reassured his commitment towards securing the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a remark, one of the residents of Onitsha, Chief Nwabueze Umeh appreciated the Governor Soludo for the efforts so far made by his administration towards keeping his promise of making Anambra a better place.

While calling on Ndị Anambra to continue to support Governor Soludo, Chief Umeh, who is a business mogul, underscored the importance of a healthy environment, which, he said, is also key to achieving a sustainable development.