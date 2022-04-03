Advertisement

-Receives donation of Ferry Boat from NIWA

Kano State Government has planned to provide 3 Speed Boats and Life Jackets for passengers taking the cross-channel ferry from Badau village to other communities in Bagwai town

Kano State Acting Governor Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna disclosed this while commissioning an 18 passenger capacity Ferry Boat donated by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) at Bagwai Local Government.

According to him…”the donation of the Ferry Boat demonstrates the federal government and NIWA’s concern and readiness to compliment the State Government’s effort of bringing succor to the rural communities.

“I wish to also assure NIWA of our commitment of working together towards improving water transportation in Kano State Gawuna said”.

While congratulating the people of Badau town for receiving the donation of the Boat, he also urged them to comply with all Ferry safety guidelines so as to avoid reoccurrence of boat mishaps.

The Area Manager of NIWA, Mal.Nasiru Maude said the donation of the 18 passenger capacity Ferry Boat was in furtherance of the agency’s commitment towards ensuring safety of water transportation in the country.

“This is part of our effort of ensuring protection of lives on the waterways he said”.

Mal.Maude however urged the Badau community to ensure the wear life jackets for their safety while on the ferry boat.

He also commended Kano State Government for its quick response during emergency situations on the waterways.

The event was attended by the Member representing Shanono/ Bagwai Federal Constituency Yusuf Ahmad Badau,Emir of Bichi Alh.Nasir Ado Bayero,Commander Nigerian Navy College of Logistics Commodore U.M Bugaje,Chairman of Bagwai Local Government Inuwa Zangina Dangada,State Government Officials and other dignitaries.