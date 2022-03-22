Advertisement

The NIgerian Consultative Forum (NCF) has asked the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to be sensitive to the yearnings of the people of Anambra State if he must offer credible governance to them.

The group ‘s Executive Director, Dede Uzor A Uzor, in a statement made a available to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital, they said that the mandate given to the former Central Bank of NIgeria (CBN), in the election was an overwhelming one.

NCF said due to the huge credibility of Soludo over and above other candidates he was voted ovwerwhemly and to that extent he must bend over backwards to justify the enormous confidence reposed on him by Anambra people.

NCF said as Prof. Soludo formally takes over the mantle of leadership today March 17, 2021, his preoccupation should be how to deliver the state from hoodlums who have hijacked the state and its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The group said Soludo should immediately flush out all forms of revenue agents who have turned themselves into terror to the people of the State and those who come to Anambra State to do business..

They said the revenue collection in the state should be streamlined and digitalised to reduce high incidence of hooliganism and touting, saying that it is the only way the revenue profile of the State can be significantly improved.

The human rights group said Soludo should work hard early in his administration to provide security in the state if he must make any progress in his administration.

But most importantly, said NCF, the major roads in the State have failed since his predecessor abandoned them inspite the complaints by the citizens.

“He should therefore on assumption of office commence immediate rehabilitation of roads in the State especially in Onitsha, Awka , Nnewi and other parts of the State which their roads have failed.

These are the three major areas the coming Governor should focus if he must earn the support of the people of the State” said NCF.