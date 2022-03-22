Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna, Ebonyi

The APC Zoning Committee Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, says Ebonyi State is a unique state, known for orderliness, fairness, equity and justice.

Chief Umahi stated this on Monday while briefing journalists, alongside other members of the zoning committee in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He said; “Today is very remarkable in Ebonyi state. Remarkable in the sense that Ebonyi state has been a very unique state and has a unique way of doing things. The party and the leader of the party, in their own wisdom thought it wise that the orderliness, fairness, equity and justice that Ebonyi is known for should be a continuity, and then they decided to constitute this noble body.

“Distinguished members of the zoning committee, what is our assignment to start with? Our assignment is that if there were wrong ways that we were doing it, we need to right the wrong. Power belongs to the people, we need to take back the power to the people.

How do we take power back to the people? It is by hearing what the people say.”

Chief Umahi said; “We will go to local government, down to wards to know what is your zoning arrangements. How do you do your things? Because everything politics is local, you don’t come and be an ‘urban gorilla’.

As a matter of fact, most of these noise you hear in Ebonyi state today is as a result of the fact that, there was a time we fundamentally got it wrong.”

“You don’t give somebody something that he doesn’t know the value. Most of these people that are making noise is because they were carried at the back. Even when the people were saying no, even when the people were saying they are not for them. And they were imposed on them, this is the repercussion. Once beaten, twice shy. It’s time to get back to the people.”