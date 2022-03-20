Advertisement

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, has said that activities of the Protocols Subcommittee has instilled confidence in members that all is set for the biggest party in Africa to hold its National Convention scheduled for March 26.

Receiving a briefing from the chairman of the subcommittee and governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the vice chairman and other members at his residence in Abuja, Saturday night, Buni noted that the committee has gingered hitherto pesmisic party members that the convention is tantatively holding on the slated day.

A statement issued by the commissioner for information, Kano state and coopted member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba, quoted Buni as assuring that the party is organising a convention with a global outlook which calls concerted effort by all members.

The chairman commended the committee which he said has been doing a welldone job in ensuring an organised convention of the party.

Buni said the subcommittee is second to the main Convention Planning Committee in view of its importance, which informed the appointment of Governor Ganduje to chair it alongside other illustrous members who have track record of achievements in their respective endeavours.

He also charged the committee to work in synergy with other committees and particularly with the Protocol Office, State House, Abuja, in view of the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be attending the convention.

Earlier, chairman of the Protocols Subcommittee, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had said that recruited young men and women to serve as protocol officers and ushers has been completed and are receiving training as part of the responsibility of the committee.

He said the committee has also been working to come up with a programme of event for a successful convention of the party.

Ganduje also thanked the chairman of the CECPC for finding him and other members of the committee worthy to serve and promise to work with the main planning and other Subcommittees to ensure that a successful convention is organised.

Other members of the committee are Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom state and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Senator Adeleke Mamora, former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly and Minister of State for Health; Rep. Hafiz Kawu, Tarauni Federal Constituency; Head of Protocol unit of the APC; Abdullahi Shu’aibu, among others.