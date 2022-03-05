Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed Kauran Bauchi has received the report of the committee on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom.

Speaking during an interaction session with the committee at Banquet Hall, Government House Annex Bauchi, Governor Bala expressed gratitude to the chairman and members of the committee for the timely completion of their assigned responsibilities.

The Governor said the committee’s report would assist his administration in finding solution to the challenges on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom once and for all.

He assured the committee and the entire people of Bauchi State that the report would be carefully studied with a view to implementing the recommendations.

He noted that, the failure of the attempts by the successive administrations in the state to create Sayawa Chiefdom and bringing lasting solution and peace to Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas prompted the creation of the committee to further investigate the lingering problems.

Earlier, chairman of the committee, Ambassador Jibrin Dada Chinade on behalf of members appreciated Governor Bala for finding them worthy to serve in the committee.