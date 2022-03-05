Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Committee set up by the Bauchi state Government on the review and implementation of reports of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom has recommended the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom.

The Committee while submitting its report stated that, “Having observed that all the previous Committees of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar and General Sabo recommended the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom, the Committee made the same recommendation to address the agitation for self-determination by the Sayawa and to bring lasting peace in the Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro axis”

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Ambassador Jibrin Dada Chinade, “The Committee recommended that the proposed Sayawa Chiefdom should comprise the whole of Bogoro Local Government area with proviso that non Sayawa within the Local Government would be allowed to decide whether or not they want to be part of the Chiefdom through referendum to be conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission”

“It is recommended that areas in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area which are predominately occupied by the Sayawa should form part of the Sayawa Chiefdom. However, referendum should be conducted in other areas of Tafawa Balewa Local Government who are not predominately Sayawa to decide whether or not they want to be part of the Sayawa Chiefdom”, it further stated.

The Committee also recommended how the State Government would identify where the headquarters of the proposed Sayawa Chiefdom should be located;

According to it, recommendations have been made on the eligibility of persons to be appointed as Chief for the proposed Sayawa chiefdom, process of selection of the pioneer and subsequent chiefs for the Chiefdom and composition of Sayawa Chiefdom Traditional Council.

Also, Appropriate recommendation was been made for the resettlement of persons displaced from Tafawa Balewa town as a result of the series of crises in the town.

The Committee recommended that the subsisting 2014 law on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom (as amended) should be further amended to accommodate the Committee’s recommendations stressing that, “To this end, a bill seeking for the amendment of the relevant sections of the law should be sent to the State House of Assembly for legislative action”

The Committee also made incidental recommendations that Government should establish a Reconciliation Committee which should comprise neutral persons of proven integrity to reconcile aggrieved parties

Also, in the spirit of reconciliation, Government should grant amnesty to those indicted in the previous reports and were recommended for investigation and subsequent prosecution if found culpable; Government should in future ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of culprits to serve as deterrent to others.

Government should also establish skill acquisition centres across the state to engage the teeming youth and reduce youth restiveness and re-constitute the inter-Religious council at both State and Local Government Levels in the State.

According to the Committee, Since it is the wish of the Sayawa stakeholders that the proposed Sayawa Chiefdom should be called “Zaar Chiefdom” and the Chief Gung Zaar, the Committee has no objection.

In conclusion, Chairman of the Committee said that, “I wish to an behalf of members of the Committee express our profound gratitude and appreciation to Your Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi

While receiving the report, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir made it abundantly clear that his Government has no prejudice for or against any of the parties involved in the tussle for the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom.

Bala Mohammed emphasized, “Our concern is to broker peace among the various stakeholders and ensure peaceful coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas” .

He said that, “From the address of the Chairman of the Committee, I have the feeling that the Committee has done a thorough job that would assist the Government in finding solution to the problem of creating the Sayawa Chiefdom once and for all” .

The Governor added that, “It is evident that members of the Committee deployed their wealth of experience and knowledge to meticulously carry out the assignment based on the terms of reference given to them” .

According to the Governor, “I want to thank and commend the Chairman and Members of the Committee for not only a job well done but for also doing the job in a good time. I must say that you have justified the confidence reposed in you” .

He lamented that, “The failure of the attempts by successive administrations in the State to create Sayawa Chiefdom and bring lasting peace to Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas prompted our Government to appoint this Committee to further investigate the lingering problem and came up with recommendations that would be acceptable to all stakeholders. The Committee is a formidable assemblage of people with enviable procedure and pedigree.

“I am very pleased to receive the report of the Committee on the review and implementation of reports of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom”, the Governor said.

He assured the Committee and indeed the people of Bauchi State that the Committee’s report would be carefully studied by the Government with a view to implementing the recommendations.

“To this end, a White Paper Committee would be produced on the report after being deliberated upon by the State Executive Council. Where the need arises, Government would consult relevant stakeholders and experts on conflict resolution of for advice and guidance”, the Governor said.

He stressed that, “Our desire as a Government is to put in place a Sayawa Chiefdom that would be embraced by all stakeholders without resorting to litigation so that peace would reign at Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas”.

He concluded that, “Finally, I want to once again express my gratitude and appreciation to the Committee for the outstanding performance. Government would not hesitate to engage you in any other assignment whenever the need arises.