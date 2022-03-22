Advertisement

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will come out stronger after a successful National Convention slated for Saturday.

Bello, also the Chairman Security Committee of the party’s National Convention, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that his security committee and delegates are working assiduously toward the success of the convention.

The chairman said that all the contestants are working in unity and in the same direction.

“Every Committee just like the security committee, all the leaders, all the delegates, members and stalwarts of the APC are enthusiastic, gearing and working assiduously towards a successful National Convention of the APC.

“So everybody is working assiduously to ensure we have a successful and hitch-free exercise come 26th of March 2022.

“Our party will go into a convention and come off very strong.

“We are meeting and putting heads together to ensure that we come up very strongly so nothing is stopping us from going ahead from conducting this exercise.

“As we speak right now, all the contestants are talking in unison, and leaders are working accordingly and all other members including delegates are moving in the same direction.

“Nigerians are even giving us all the maximum support that we require. That is why you can see the calibre of people that are involved in this all-important exercise.

“It is going to be more successful than any other convention held in Nigeria,” Bello assured.