The Council of Imams and Ulama, Kaduna State chapter, has condemned the recent violent attack and killings of innocent lives in Southern Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kaduna State Government had on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas, following an attack at Maraban Kagoro in Kaura local government which claimed lives and destroyed properties.

In a statement signed by the Council’s Chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Nakaka and Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, the Secretary General, the council cautioned the people of Southern Kaduna to avoid taking laws into their hands as doing so would continue to worsen the security challenges in the area.

They therefore urged the people of Southern Kaduna to learn to engage law enforcement agents to enable them carry out their constitutional responsibilities, noting that road blockage and killings of innocent lives whenever there is attack would never solve their problems.

“The Council is concerned that the people of Southern Kaduna fail to understand that banditry is not only affecting alone, as homogenous society like Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa Local Governments are not speared by the the bandits.

“They are also experiencing similar if not worse situation than the one been faced in southern parts of Kaduna, they are striving to solving the issues together as one community.

“The Council therefore advise the Southern Kaduna residents to team up as a group devoid of their religious and ethnic differences to see to the end of this menace,” they appealed.

The council however appreciated the proactiveness of security agencies deployed to Southern Kaduna and appealed to the government to continue to support them to effectively discharge their constitutional duties.