From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A political group Arewa Youths awareness Group Silva 2023 is a northern political grouphas vow to purchase form for the Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva to contest for president Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group that is conceptualized to push the Sylva to contest for president in 2023

National Chairman of the Group Saadu muhammed and Secretary Genera lawan Abubakar yelwa. stated this today Monday when the addressed reporters at the end of their meeting in Bauchi, they said they are only waiting for the National Leadership of APC to commence selling the nomination forms they will contribute money from.their pocket to purchase the form for Sylva, since the party zone its Presidential candidate to the South.

Sa’adu said “Our conviction as youths is borne out of the experience, expertise and commitment of the Minister ,What endeared us and indeed most Nigerians to this gentle technochract, administrator is his passion and personal conviction to issues of welfare of Nigerians, security and opportunities.

“Having carefully consulted with the necessary individuals and groups, we have resolved to collectively and massively canvass support from both women and youths in the 19 northern states for Sylva for President 2023” he said.

He appealed to the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to ensure that the Minister Sylva is picked its presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

On his part Lawan called on Nigerians at all levels to support the Minister in his bid to move the country forward.

He said at the meeting “Arewa Youth called with loud voice to the minister who was also the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva to declare his interest and contest for the seat of the president of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The group explained that Sylva with his vast experience and performance when he served as Bayelsa state governor and his performance as Minister is capable of uniting the country and growing the economy.

They vowed to continue to canvas for more members and keep enlightening people on the antecedents of Sylva and his exemplary leadership style.

“Nigeria is very blessed with intelligent men and women of goodwill which had continually produced eminent figures and eminent personalities, the Minister of State on Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva is top among equals whose track records in unifying this nation is of note,” the group said.

They noted that the former governor is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria if given all the needed support by stakeholders, adding that he is fit for the highest office at this time and needs to be brought on board to lead the unification struggle.

They described the Ex-Bayelsa governor as a man with laudable achievements and a good track record argued that he remains the person that would be most acceptable to the northern and southern elites and Nigerians.

“To this end in our own genuine view of nation-building, a man of goodwill in person of Sylva should be given the chance as his pedigree and records in national politics speaks volumes”

“Even today, his legacy projects are the projects that make the state a model, his performance as a Minister and other places he worked proved that he is a result-oriented leader that executed quality projects through hard work and transparency,”