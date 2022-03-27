Advertisement



There are indications that a grassroot mobiliser and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Isioma Theodora Ndah is set to quit the party.



Although a source within the party could not pin a reason to the rife rumours, the source said, the general dissatisfaction of members cannot be ruled out behind such moves.



Ndah, a former House of Assembly Candidate of the party in Delta North is known for her strong grassroot political support base and a as symbol of party cohesion.



Popularly known as Ada Ahaba, she has held several positions in the party’s planning committees.



When reached for a reaction, Ndah gave no direct indication of leaving nor remaining in the party.



According to her, “There comes a time in politics when you take a break, take stock and make certain decisions. For now I don’t know where your gist came from.”