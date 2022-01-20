Advertisement

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s penchant to use old-fashioned method of blackmail, deceit, lies and profaning of God’s name against his political opponents in Imo State has become dead on arrival. It will no longer work.

Such methods deployed by Okorocha today in the name of politics to have undue advantage over his competitors will no longer work in Imo because the people now know who he is, what he is and every of his intentions.

A statement by Governor Hope Uzodimma’a Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, described as laughable, the poorly recorded video Okorocha circulated on social media where he was profaning God’s name thinking he was blackmailing the Governor.

Because every of Okorocha’s action reeks fraud, deceit, lies and corruption as the recent White Paper on the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Land Acquisition and Related Matters revealed, and how his humungous greed led him to appropriate the people’s common patrimony, there is nothing left of Okorocha to tell Ndi-Imo in terms of his character and person.

Those who watched the so-called video where he was cajoling his largely ignorant audience, mainly miscreants, with a song that lacked lyrics asking them not to vote for Governor Uzodimma because he went to the Church to shoot God are asking if all is well with Okorocha.

The video is another sad reminder of Okorocha’s many acts that question his sanity.

Before now, Okorocha repeatedly said Governor Uzodimma went to the Church to shoot Uche Nwosu, his son in-law. At another time he said Governor Uzodimma sent the security men in Government House to go and shoot Uche Nwosu and attack the Church. Today, his song is that Governor Uzodimma went to the Church to shoot God. The question is: How can a man who thinks this way be normal?

We know that all is not well with Okorocha because he appears to be behaving like one wrestling with strange spirits that are demanding of him to give account of all the ills he was associated with as Governor of Imo State for eight years.

Besides, no sane politician in Nigeria will take to politicking and electioneering before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) blows the whistle the way Okorocha has resorted to in that poorly recorded video, a clear indication that he has lost touch with reality and sane living.

Needless to say that the people of Imo West Senatorial Zone must have realized by now the danger in throwing precious thing to a dog, knowing full well it will trample on it.

As disgusting as Okorocha’s attitude of late has remained- resort to speaking incoherently, profaning God’s name at every given opportunity, misleading the public with lies and deceit, et al, he should be reminded that the days of wicked and cheap blackmail of political opponents to score political goal are gone forever.

If he thinks what he orchestrated against former Governor Ikedi Ohakim in the run-up to the 2011 governorship election in Imo will see the light of day in 2023, it means his insanity has reached to the market square.

On all fronts, Okorocha lacks the trust of the Imo people because he lies to them with glee, deceives them freely, mocks God’s name which they cherish so much arbitrarily, disobeys the Party’s rules with impunity and dances naked in public without caution.

However, it is important to note that Okorocha should not take for granted Governor Uzodimma’s accommodating spirit and magnanimous heart to yarn nonsense except he is ready for the consequences.

As a matter of fact, the last thing Okorocha would do is to take Governor Uzodimma’s gentleman’s disposition towards his unbecoming demeanour for weakness because for every sickness, there must be a cure.