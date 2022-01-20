Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Ribina community in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State has planned to build Skill Acquisition Center and Empowerment Program to encourage entrepreneurship among women and youths in the community to provide a platform for youths and women empowerment and self reliance.

The center when completed will have a Computer Training lab, Sewing, Knitting ,wedding carpentry and all other training carried out by the National Directorate for Employment NDE.

The chairman of the Ribina Youths Women and cultural Organisation Alhaji Musa Umar Ribina stated this in Ribina during the annual cultural day and funds rainkg fir the construction of the skills acquisition center of the community.

He said that the project was initiated between the association and the NDE to train and empower women and youth, as they were identified to reduce poverty, insecurity and to help them to become self reliant.

Musa said ” societal challenges like poverty and illiteracy can be mitigated through such trainings and empowerment schemes, abd urged the community to redouble their effort in building the skills acquisition center to train their people as part of effort to boost their business with the little they got”.

He said “To be skilful is to be creative, artistic and inventive. A skilful person is indeed a resourceful person. These are parts of the initiatives, that the association brings together for teeming youth and women to be self reliant and empowered. Through skill acquisition, individuals, communities, and countries can create a more prosperous future. Moreover, it is a more realistic solution to the perennial problem of unemployment”

Chairman of the Occasion Mr Sarki Kizuwa of ECWA church Jo’s, saof Government alone cannot provide Job for all abd appeal to the state Government, and NGOs, wealthy individuals and Corporate organizations to focus more on Women and Youth empowerment programs.

Mr sarki said “This appeal has become imperative considering the high rate of unemployment and poverty ravaging our region.””This can be achieved through consistent and diligent implementation of Government policies and programs, especially those policies that borders around poverty alleviation and empowerment”

Guest speaker at the occasion Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Architect Sanusi Waziri Gumau, who was represented by the Director Enterpreneurship of the Polytechnic Dr Aminu Abubakar urged youths in Ribina to improve the quality of their products to meet modern market standard.

He said “improve products will encourage investors to invest so that the entrepreneur and the government can get more money”