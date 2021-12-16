Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A 32-year-old woman, Favour Anueyiagu, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly assaulting a police inspector.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 8, about 10:30a.m. at the premises of magistrates’ court, Badagry, Lagos state.

He said that the defendant allegedly assaulted Inspector Modinat Esho with staff number 234392 attached to Magistrates’ Court 3, Badagry, by pushing her down while she was performing her lawful duty.

Okuiomose said that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by pushing the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the Anueyiagu was apprehended immediately and handed over to the police for prosecution.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 174 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted her bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan.12, 2022, for mention.