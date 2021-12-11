Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for accreditation during elections, has come to stay

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, said this on Friday at the one-day Implementation meeting for the FCT Area Council Election.

Okoye said that INEC would continue to come up with innovations to check electoral malpractices and strengthen democratic governance in the country.

Just as it had assisted in the Anambra governorship election, Okoye said that BVAS would be used for FCT area council elections.

According to him, those used to electoral corruption, cutting corners in the electoral process, snatching ballot boxes and ballot papers would never easily accept any change that would deny them.

“That is what the whole issue about the BVAS is. So, let me say it very clearly that the BVAS as a form and mode of accreditation has come to stay.

“We can only keep improving on it, but jettisoning it will not be possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Okoye called on stakeholders to support the commission to conduct a hitch-free FCT Area Council poll, scheduled for Feb. 12, 2022.

The INEC official stressed that the commission would provide necessary information that would guide stakeholders, especially the National Orientation Agency and the National Youth Service Corps.