By Favour Goodness

Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, the state capital, has concluded hearing in the Fundamental Rights suit filed on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by his special counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor had, on August 27, 2021, filed the case, demanding that the Federal Government return Kanu to Kenya where he was “abducted” and also demanded N5 billion from the government over alleged gross violation of Kanu’s fundamental rights.

Today, the parties joined issues and adopted their processes. In his address to the Court, Barrister Ejimakor stated that “It’s important to emphasize that the suit is aimed at barring the prosecution of Kanu and securing his release from detention, because the opposite will amount to rewarding the government for the injustice inherent in the illegal rendition of Kanu”.

He cited to the authority of the Nigerian Constitution, case law and other authorities.

In their counter arguments, the lawyers to the respondents, which included Barristers Simon Enoch (for the AGF), Omo-Osagie M (for the police), Amos Tori (for the Army) and C. Odukwe for the DSS, raised preliminary objections to the jurisdiction of the Court to entertain matters pertaining to the Federal Government.

At the conclusion of oral arguments, the presiding judge, Justice Benson Anya, informed parties that they will receive a hearing notice bearing the date the court will render its judgment.